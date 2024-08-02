Lion Habitat Ranch's Ozzie the giraffe dies after taking a fall

(KTNV) — Ozzie the giraffe, one of the most recognizable members of the Lion Habitat Ranch, has died.

In a social media post on Friday morning, the ranch announced it would be closed on Friday, Aug. 2 so staff could take time to grieve.

The giraffe is said to have died from injuries sustained from an early morning fall. Surveillance footage showed Ozzie stumble and fall after he was startled out of "a peaceful evening nap," according to the Facebook post.

"Ozzie fought valiantly to rise, and our dedicated staff, owners, and veterinarians rallied around him," the post states. "They worked tirelessly, providing round-the-clock medical care, their unwavering commitment a testament to the bond we share with our animal family."

Ozzie became a bit of a local celebrity at the Lion Habitat Ranch, known for his ability to hold a paintbrush in his mouth to create "one-of-a-kind masterpieces."

According to the ranch's website, Ozzie was nine years old. He was also "the first and only giraffe in the state of Nevada" when he came to Lion Habitat Ranch at 8 months old.

The Lion Habitat Ranch invited community members to share their memories of Ozzie on its Facebook page.