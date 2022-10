LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Lion Habitat Ranch, will be hosting its fourth annual Boo at the Zoo this weekend.

This event will be happening from October 28 to October 31 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Admission is $20 for locals.

One adult admission also includes one child under the age of 14 for free.

Children 4 and under are always free.

Tickets can be purchased in advance on their website or at the gate.