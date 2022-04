(KTNV) — The Lion Habitat Ranch said they are celebrating Easter and Benny the lion's birthday on April 16 to 17 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

According to a press release, the Lion Habitat ranch is hosting Easter by having a scavenger hunt and decorations that weekend while also celebrating Benny the lion turning 9.

Last admission for the event will be at 1 p.m., the Lion Habitat Ranch said that guests are able to book admission here.