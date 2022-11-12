LINQ Promenade to host Christmas tree lighting event

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — On Thursday, November 17, at 6 p.m., the LINQ Promenade is set to host a free Christmas tree lighting celebration. The evening will begin with a performance by the cast of "Potted Potter" at Bally's Las Vegas to welcome attendees.

The 12-time Grammy award-winning Las Vegas Academy Vocal Department and Nevada Rhythmic Academy will play live for guests. Finally, Farrell Dillon will perform a show that combines comedy and magic.

Dillon will then lead the countdown as The LINQ Promenade's 30-foot-tall Christmas tree is illuminated.