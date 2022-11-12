Watch Now
LINQ Promenade to host Christmas tree lighting event

Entertainer Jeff Civilico is joined by Violet Hassler as the lights come on during the LINQ's annual tree lighting ceremony Saturday, November 18, 2017, on the LINQ Promenade in Las Vegas. 
Posted at 6:25 PM, Nov 11, 2022
and last updated 2022-11-11 22:01:14-05

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — On Thursday, November 17, at 6 p.m., the LINQ Promenade is set to host a free Christmas tree lighting celebration. The evening will begin with a performance by the cast of "Potted Potter" at Bally's Las Vegas to welcome attendees.

The 12-time Grammy award-winning Las Vegas Academy Vocal Department and Nevada Rhythmic Academy will play live for guests. Finally, Farrell Dillon will perform a show that combines comedy and magic.

Dillon will then lead the countdown as The LINQ Promenade's 30-foot-tall Christmas tree is illuminated.

