Lin-Manuel Miranda joining Freestyle Love Supreme Cast for special performances in Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Fans of Lin-Manuel Miranda will have a chance to see him live in Las Vegas as he joins the cast of Freestyle Love Supreme for a limited run of performances at The Summit Showroom inside The Venetian Resort Las Vegas, starting January 12.

The performances will take place on Thursday, Jan. 12, at 8:00 p.m., Friday, Jan. 14, at 8:00 p.m., and Saturday, Jan. 14 at 7:00 and 10:00 p.m.

According to The Venetian Resort, the show, which is directed by Thomas Kail and produced by Lin-Manuel Miranda, is a non-stop blend of hip-hop, improvisational comedy, music, and vocal stylings. The cast of performers will provide action throughout the 90-minute show, spinning suggestions from the audience into humorous bits, instantaneous songs, riffs, and full musical numbers.

Tickets are on sale now and can be purchased at venetianlasvegas.com, any box office at The Venetian Resort, or by calling (702) 414-9000 or (866) 641-7469.