Lin-Manuel Miranda joining Freestyle Love Supreme Cast for special performances in Las Vegas

Carlos Giusti/AP
Lin-Manuel Miranda, creator of the award-winning Broadway musical, Hamilton, offers a gratitude message after receiving a standing ovation at the ending of the play's premiere held at the Santurce Fine Arts Center, in San Juan, Puerto Rico, Friday Jan. 11, 2019. The musical is set to run for two weeks and will raise money for local arts programs. (AP Photo/Carlos Giusti)
Posted at 4:39 PM, Jan 12, 2023
and last updated 2023-01-12 19:39:00-05

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Fans of Lin-Manuel Miranda will have a chance to see him live in Las Vegas as he joins the cast of Freestyle Love Supreme for a limited run of performances at The Summit Showroom inside The Venetian Resort Las Vegas, starting January 12.

The performances will take place on Thursday, Jan. 12, at 8:00 p.m., Friday, Jan. 14, at 8:00 p.m., and Saturday, Jan. 14 at 7:00 and 10:00 p.m.

According to The Venetian Resort, the show, which is directed by Thomas Kail and produced by Lin-Manuel Miranda, is a non-stop blend of hip-hop, improvisational comedy, music, and vocal stylings. The cast of performers will provide action throughout the 90-minute show, spinning suggestions from the audience into humorous bits, instantaneous songs, riffs, and full musical numbers.

Tickets are on sale now and can be purchased at venetianlasvegas.com, any box office at The Venetian Resort, or by calling (702) 414-9000 or (866) 641-7469.

