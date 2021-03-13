LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A limousine caught fire on Interstate 15 Saturday morning.

Las Vegas Fire & Rescue says a bride and her bridal party, including her dad, were on the way to the wedding chapel to get married.

Limo with bride on way to Las Vegas wedding catches fire. | https://t.co/IyghUy54tI (Video: Kaylee) pic.twitter.com/fe1H8opLM3 — KTNV 13 Action News (@KTNV) March 13, 2021

According to authorities, the bride said she smelled something burning when smoke started to come out from underneath the driver’s seat.

The driver stopped and they all got out.

When firefighters arrived, the interior of the vehicle was on fire.

Kaylee/Twitter

The bridal party was picked up and taken to the chapel for the wedding by another vehicle.

The cause of the fire is unknown and no injuries were reported.