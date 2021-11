Limo driver doing donuts on The Strip arrested; police warn other would-be reckless drivers

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Ahead of another busy weekend in Las Vegas, the city's police department warned reckless drivers their antics will not be tolerated.

Case in point: Capt. Dori Keen shared video of a limo driver doing donuts and driving in reverse on The Strip — and being arrested soon after.

"Donuts on the Vegas Strip (limo or no limo) are simply unacceptable," Keen wrote in a video posted to TikTok. "So is driving in reverse!"

Ready for another big weekend in #Vegas? We are & we’re not going to tolerate any nonsense! That’s why we quickly caught this guy! And while rare, these reckless acts can happen—which is why the @Sheriff_LVMPD made sure vehicle barriers were added to the #VegasStrip a while ago! pic.twitter.com/gHab2RQTbb — Captain Dori Koren (@dorikoren) November 12, 2021

Keen warned anyone who might try this "reckless nonsense": "We'll find you, hold you accountable, and you guessed it... tow your limo!"

He noted that, while rare, such reckless driving incidents do happen, which is why the department made sure vehicle barriers were erected on The Strip.