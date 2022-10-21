Limited time remaining to redeem Child Tax credit for Nevada families

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Although the tax season has ended, it’s not too late for eligible families to claim the tax benefits they qualify for.

Each household could receive up to $3,600 for each child younger than age 6, and up to $3,000 for each child between 6 and 17 years old, but a tax return must be filed by November 15, 2022 at 11:59 pm.

According to a release, almost all families will qualify and receive money from the Child Tax Credit.

Families who don’t normally file taxes or have no recent income can receive the full credit amount. Anyone who has a child with a Social Security number in their household could receive the credit, even if they do not have a Social Security number themselves. To receive the credit, families can use getctc.org to file a simplified tax return through November 15, 2022.

If families received monthly payments last year, they must file a 2021 tax return to get the second half of the credit this year. If they missed out on payments during 2021, they’ll still get the complete credit when they use getctc.org this year per a press release.

Those having in need of support with tax issues can receive it online.