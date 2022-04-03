Lights on the Las Vegas Strip turn blue for World Autism Awareness Day

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — On Saturday, some lights on the Las Vegas Strip will turn blue in support of World Autism Awareness Day.

According to a press release, the High Roller, the Venetian, the Palazzo Las Vegas and the Venetian Expo will turn exterior marquee signs blue to recognize World Autism Awareness Day.

The press release says World Autism Awareness Day shines a bright light on autism as a growing global health issue. This special awareness day helps to increase and develop world knowledge of children and adults with autism.

The lights will shine from 12:01 a.m. until 11:59 p.m.

According to the CDC, autism now affects about one in 54 children.

You are able to eliminate the stigma of autism by showing your support. You can wear the color blue which represents world autism day.