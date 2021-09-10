Watch
Local News

Actions

Lightning brings risk of new wildfires to California

items.[0].image.alt
Jae C. Hong/AP
FILE - In this Wednesday, Sept. 1, 2021, file photo, firefighters are lit by a backfire set to prevent the Caldor Fire from spreading near South Lake Tahoe, Calif. Thousands of wildfires burn in the U.S. each year, and each one requires firefighters to make quick decisions, often in difficult conditions like high winds and lightning. Crews and managers must determine when to bring in aircraft, what time of day is best to battle flames, whether to evacuate residents and even if certain fires should be extinguished at all. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong, File)
Western Wildfires Decisions Explainer
Posted at 8:12 AM, Sep 10, 2021
and last updated 2021-09-10 11:12:56-04

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Fast-moving thunderstorms with lightning and little rain are moving across Northern California and raising the risk of new wildfires in the drought-stricken region.

A red flag warning for critical fire weather conditions is expected to remain in effect all of Friday.

But the thunderstorm threat is expected to diminish in most areas by late morning.

Thunderstorms also moved through parts of Southern California late Thursday and early Friday, triggering flash flood concerns for burn scars of past wildfires.

The threat of lightning-sparked fires arrived as thousands of firefighters have made progress on containing more than a dozen large fires. Most of them are in Northern California.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

HOW TO WATCH