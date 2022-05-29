Lifetime lifeguard shares swim safety tips ahead of summer

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — As we dive into the summer season, there are several swimming safety tips that families will want to keep in mind before heading to Lake Mead or hanging out poolside.

Drowning is one of the leading causes of unintentional injury deaths for children. According to the World Health Organization, every hour, every day, more than 40 people lose their lives to drowning. About 372,000 people drown each year, with those younger than 5 years old at the greatest risk. Globally, more than half of all drowning deaths are under 25 years old.

Lifetime Fitness is an athletics country club. They employ lifeguards who follow a strict set of rules.

"One of the most important rules that we enforce is the 25:10 rule" said Leilani Prisbey, an aquatics manager at one of Lifetime's Southern Nevada locations. "We also encourage parents to follow these rules when they're swimming in their backyards.

The 25:10 rule states that if a child can’t swim 25 meters continuously without assistance, then an adult should always be present within 10 feet. Lifetime also promotes the 1:3 swimmer to non-swimmer ratio. Coast guard-approved floatation devices are encouraged over blow-up floaties.

"If a blow-up floatie gets punctured, it could deflate and make it unsafe for the child to use," Prisbey said.

Prisbey added that CPR-certified personnel should be present when kids are swimming. She also said that the earlier kids learn how to swim, the better. Lifetime offers swim classes to kids as young as 2 to 3 years old.

For more information on their swimming lessons and activities, go to Lifetime.life.