Lifeguard shortage in Las Vegas causes pools to cut hours

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The nationwide lifeguard shortage continues as summer begins.

All across the Las Vegas valley, community pools are seeing a shortage, forcing some to have to shut down on certain days or cut hours.

The City of Las Vegas has six community pools. All say this is the most severe shortage they have ever seen.

Workforce connections deputy director, Irene Bustamante Adams, says the shortage is stemming from many reasons, including competitive pay.

Rachel Harmon, aquatics leader for the City of Las Vegas, says she and her staff are having to put in extra hours just for the pools to stay open.

If you are interested in being a lifeguard for the City of Las Vegas, and working for any of there six locations, visit here.