Life Is Beautiful unveils three-day festival schedule ahead of 10th Anniversary celebration

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Life is Beautiful has officially unveiled the daily schedule for its upcoming arts and music festival in downtown Las Vegas.

The three-day festival will also serve as a 10th-anniversary celebration, which is scheduled to take place from September 22 - 24.

The weekend will also feature performances and appearances from iconic Las Vegas headliners including Cirque du Soleil, Blue Man Group, Jabbawockeez, Magic Mike Live, Piff the Magic Dragon, and Tape Face,

Meow Wolf will also make an appearance at the festival to host an interactive art and music experience in collaboration with JammJam ft. Cory Wong & Friends.

The full 2023 Life is Beautiful schedule can be found below:

LIFE IS BEAUTIFUL

Tickets are now on sale, starting at $395 for 3-day GA passes or $195 for 1-Day passes.