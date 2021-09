Life is Beautiful brings new energy to downtown

Videos Life is Beautiful revives downtown with new energy

Posted at 11:24 PM, Sep 17, 2021

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) —Festival-goers are excited for the return of Las Vegas' popular music festival, Life is Beautiful.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.