Life after death? Las Vegas entrepreneur awarding those for answers

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Believing in the afterlife is one thing... proving it is another.

Throughout the year, hundreds of people from around the world have been competing in a contest to show there is life after death.

PREVIOUS: Over 1,000 entered 'life after death' contest on what they believe happens

This past weekend in Las Vegas, nearly $2 million in prize money was awarded and 13 Action News was there to meet the winners.

Jeff Kripal and four other experts had the tough job of judging hundreds of essays by some very smart people all over the world, offering evidence of the afterlife

Las Vegas entrepreneur Robert Bigelow put up the prize money in maybe the biggest essay contest of all time, to solve the biggest question of all time.

Saturday night in the Bigelow Aerospace hangar, the nearly year-long contest was complete with the awarding of prizes. Jeffrey Mishlove, a former Las Vegas resident, took home half-a-million dollars for his winning essay.

Leo Ruickbe, the 2nd-place winner, believes the many forms of misunderstood evidence all connected somehow

Bigelow says his challenge now is to find a way to take all these winning essays and get them into the hands of the public for greater acceptance.