Liberace Exhibit opens at Nevada State Museum Saturday

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Liberace is a Las Vegas icon, and now an exhibit at the Nevada State Museum will honor his complicated, fabulous life.

Liberace: Real and Beyond opens to the public tomorrow, and will run for about six months.

In addition to one of his world famous pianos, many other personal artifacts will be on display, including shoes, costumes, family photos, a famed candelabra, and more.

Jonathan Warren with the Liberace Foundation tells us the dazzling piano on display was the one used by Rapper Cardi B during her 2019 Grammy performance, and she even put some money into the instrument.

That year, she had internal components of the piano restored, paying about $10,000 to get the instrument in back to its glory, according to Warren.

We also talked to Josef Días, curator of history and material culture at the Nevada State Museum about why the museum is doing this exhibition now.

"Most of the stars in the 1950s and 1960s in Las Vegas, had streets named after them right after they died...Liberace, that did not happen for him. It was just recent, in the last six months or so, so what a wonderful opportunity to celebrate that and his life his legacy here in Las Vegas.," said Josef Díaz.

Díaz says now is a great and appropriate time to have an exhibition exploring lesser known facts about his life in Las Vegas.

The public will be able to attend the exhibition until December 31, 2023.