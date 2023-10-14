"Let's get there together;" Southern Nevada Bicycle Coalition unveils safety campaign, mural

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Let’s get there together. That’s the newest campaign from the Southern Nevada Bicycle Coalition as it works to create safer roadways in our community. The non-profit launched its newest campaign after a deadly year on our roadways on Friday.

In 2022, state reports show 72 pedestrians and 14 bicyclists were killed on Clark County roads- which is an alarming rise from the year before.

“It’s important that we feel we can do something to change this trend of fatalities,” said Keely Brooks, president of the Southern Nevada Bicycle Coalition.

The non-profit joined other community leaders to unveil downtown's latest mural-calling for drivers, cyclists and pedestrians to be considerate of one another on the road.

“I think that every day we need to be reminded that there are mothers and nurses and coffee enthusiasts and there's brothers and grandparents and fathers on our roadways, whether they're pedestrians or cyclists or motorists or on a scooter,” said Las Vegas Councilwoman Olivia Diaz.

“While we may be in a hurry or feel stressed sometimes as a community, we should all be watching out for each other wherever we're going,” said David Swallow, Deputy CEO of RTC Nevada.

Friday’s event ended with the Southern Nevada Bicycle Coalition as well as the artist of the mural, Shan Evans, being recognized by the City of Las Vegas.

Community leaders are encouraging the community to take part in the annual Ride to Remember event, presented by Centennial Subaru. The annual ride will bring cyclists out early Saturday morning to raise awareness of Nevada’s three-feet law, which requires drivers to move over if possible when they’re passing a bicycle.

RTC Nevada is also hosting several events this month in honor of Biketoberfest, a month-long celebration of cycling in Southern Nevada.

To encourage our community to join the month-long celebration and hop on two wheels, the RTC is offering FREE 30-day Explorer passes for RTC Bike Share. Users can try Bike Share in October for no cost by signing up anytime through October 31. The pass is good for 30 days once activated. To take advantage of this offer, visit bikeshare.rtcsnv.com and enter promo code BIKESHARE7 at check-out.