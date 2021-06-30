Legacy High School student dies during athletic practice

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A student at Legacy High School died unexpectedly on Monday, according to Clark County School District. The death happened during an athletic practice.

The following message was sent to parents at Legacy High School:

Legacy High School Families,

It is with deep sympathy that I inform you of the recent passing of one of our students.

As athletic practice was beginning Monday evening, a student suffered a medical emergency. It is with a heavy heart that I inform you that the student passed away. The school and district are mourning the loss of this young life.

It is never easy to lose a valuable life, especially at a young age and we will truly remember this student as part of our Longhorn family.

CCSD’s Crisis Response team is available to provide additional support to anyone who needs it.

Please monitor any signs of grief or behavioral changes in your child as this loss may affect them in unexpected ways as well as keep your lines of communication open with them. It is important to be honest with your child and allow them to express feelings of disbelief, anger and/or grief. Reassure your child that there is always someone with whom they can talk with and that these feelings are normal.

If you have any concerns or questions about your child, please contact the school at 702-799-1777.

Thank you.

Kenneth Sobaszek

Principal

Legacy High School

Clark County School District

The school district issued the following statement:

The Clark County School District (CCSD) is deeply saddened by the sudden passing of one of our students. The District is in mourning over the loss of this young life. Our thoughts are with the family and loved ones of the student during this time. It is never easy to lose a valuable life, especially at a young age and we will truly remember this student as part of the CCSD family.

No other information was provided by CCSD about the student.

Legacy High School is located on Deer Springs Way in North Las Vegas.