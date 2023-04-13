Lee Canyon to be purchased by Colorado-based ski resort management company

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Lee Canyon announced on Thursday that it will be purchased by Mountain Capital Partners, a Colorado-based ski resort management company.

The Las Vegas ski resort has been owned and operated for the last 20 years by POWDR, which transformed the property into a "four-season destination for outdoor recreation," according to a news release.

Mountain Capital Partners also owns and operates Brian Head Ski Resort in Utah, as well as the Arizona Snowbowl in Flagstaff.

This winter set a record in Lee Canyon after a recent surge of snowfall brought the year's total to 260 inches of snow, making 2023 the "snowiest" on record.

Additionally, according to a release, skier visits were up 53.2 percent this year, breaking the previously held record during the 2018-19 season. Overall, resort officials say that summer visitation has increased by 300% since 2018.

This summer, Lee Canyon will host the grand opening of its downhill mountain bike park.