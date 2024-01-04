Lee Canyon opens another chairlift after snowfall

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Buckle up, Las Vegas. Winter just kicked into high gear at Lee Canyon after a winter storm delivered 16” of snow Wednesday.

As a result, Thursday marks the first powder day of 2024 with an additional chairlift opening.

It's welcome news for locals who have been waiting patiently for ski and snowboarding season to really kick off.

“Last year we had insane amount of snow from the beginning of December. So, it was a little rough waiting,” said Juan Flores, a Las Vegas resident.

Up until Thursday, Rabbit Peak, affectionally called the "bunny hill," has been the only lift open.

That changes Thursday with the addition of the Bluebird lift.

This year is a stark change from 2023.

This time last year, Lee Canyon was at capacity and turning visitors away after receiving a foot of snow.

Lee Canyon received record snowfall last season with 256”.

Lee Canyon's Director of Marketing, Jim Seel, says the dry start to winter, warmer temperatures, along with the damage caused by Hurricane Hilary in August made for a lot of work to get the mountain ready for visitors.

“There was a lot of rockslides that took place that we had to dig out from,” Seely said. “I think it came out to more than 200 loads of heavy machinery to get that out.”

That delay did help Lee Canyon prepare the brand new Ponderosa chair lift and parking lot. 450 new parking stalls open Thursday, a date on the chair lift grand opening has not been announced.

Until then, Seely is hoping locals will take advantage of the fresh powder.

"Perhaps late makes great. So we'll look to extend the season as long as we can to have everyone come up and enjoy the canyon,” Seely added.

Visitors are urged to check road conditions before they drive up the mountain. You can do so by calling 511.