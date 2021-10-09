Lee Canyon near Las Vegas gets first snowfall of season

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — If the recent emergence of pumpkin spice lattes and cooler Las Vegas air haven't put you in a fall mood yet, perhaps a little snowfall will.
Lee Canyon on Mount Charleston is receiving its first snowfall of the season on Saturday.
Jim Seely, the ski and snowboard resort's marketing director, shared a video of the snowfall with 13 Action News.
Lee Canyon on @GoMtCharleston is getting its first snowfall of the season! #LasVegas #snow— KTNV 13 Action News (@KTNV) October 9, 2021
🎥 @LeeCanyonLV pic.twitter.com/lUwOJl2rQz
Lee Canyon is about an hour away from Las Vegas.
Learn more about the resort on leecanyonlv.com.