Lee Canyon near Las Vegas gets first snowfall of season

Lee Canyon
Lee Canyon on Mount Charleston receives its first snowfall of the season on Oct. 9, 2021. (Video: Lee Canyon)
Posted at 2:11 PM, Oct 09, 2021
LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — If the recent emergence of pumpkin spice lattes and cooler Las Vegas air haven't put you in a fall mood yet, perhaps a little snowfall will.

Lee Canyon on Mount Charleston is receiving its first snowfall of the season on Saturday.

Jim Seely, the ski and snowboard resort's marketing director, shared a video of the snowfall with 13 Action News.

Lee Canyon is about an hour away from Las Vegas.

Learn more about the resort on leecanyonlv.com.

