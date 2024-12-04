Lawyers for former head of LVMPD Foundation push for case dismissal over prosecution's wording

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The former head of the LVMPD Foundation accused of stealing from the charity wants his case dismissed, according to new court documents.

WATCH: Former LVMPD Foundation leader accused of stealing nonprofit funds

Former LVMPD foundation leader accused of stealing nonprofit funds

RELATED REPORT | Former LVMPD Foundation leader indicted on theft charges

Attorneys for Thomas Kovach filed recent documents saying there's a lack of evidence linking him to the crime, but prosecutors say Kovach "knowingly" transferred more than $300,000 meant for the LVMPD Foundation into his personal account.

Kovach's lawyers point specifically to the word "knowingly" in the prosecution's case, saying they didn't give a grand jury the proper, legal definition of the word.

A judge will consider the case on Dec. 17, and a trial is scheduled for May 2025.