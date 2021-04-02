Lawsuit filed against RC Willey after security guard killed by truck

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A lawsuit has been filed in Clark County District Court against RC Willey Home Furnishings and the driver of an RC Willey box truck. The complaint alleges the wrongful death of 60-year-old security guard Mark Theodore Streit, who was killed by the furniture store’s truck driver. The 20-page complaint was filed on March 25 by Las Vegas attorney Dennis Prince.

“I can say without hesitation that this case represents the most egregious and reckless behavior leading to the loss of life that I have encountered over almost 30 years of courtroom experience,” said Dennis Prince, founder and lead trial attorney at Prince Law Group. “This tragic outcome could have been avoided had common sense safety precautions been in place.”

The incident took place on Jan. 29, in the upscale guard-gated Roma Hills housing community, at Roma Hills Drive and Via Garda Drive in Green Valley, at the main entrance.

The complaint alleges that the RC Willey driver showed a complete disregard and breach of their duty of care and caused the truck to be operated in a reckless, negligent, and careless manner when the truck collided with the decedent and rolled over the decedent’s head and body.

Certain areas around the community had been under construction when the incident occurred, which created safety concerns in the area.

When the RC Willey driver entered the area, he was advised that he could not enter the community and was rerouted through an appropriate entrance. While backing up, the driver ran over Streit which led to his death.

The complaint further states that each of the Defendants acted recklessly, maliciously, and oppressively with intent to allow injury and death to the decedent.

Sharon Streit, the wife of Theodore Streit, the legal heir and administrator of Mr. Streit’s estate, is seeking compensatory and punitive damages.

