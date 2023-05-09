Lawmaker, passengers work together to save man on Nevada flight

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — When a medical emergency happened on a recent Southwest Airlines flight, passengers jumped into action.

According to Assemblyman Brian Hibbetts, this happened on a recent flight from Reno to Las Vegas.

He said during the flight, a man stopped breathing.

Hibbetts said passengers gave the man CPR until the flight arrived at Harry Reid International Airport, where medical staff took the man to the hospital.

"I played a small role in a group effort to stabilize a fellow passenger experiencing a medical emergency," Hibbetts said. "The credit goes to the passengers who performed chest compressions, the pilots who got us on the ground quickly, and the flight crew who assisted and kept everyone calm."

As of Tuesday afternoon, the passenger's status is unknown.