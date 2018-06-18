Law would change how sex offenders register across Nevada

Significant changes are coming to Nevada’s sex offender registration system.

AB 579’s greatest impact is in how sex offenders will be placed in three-tier level classifications.

An offender’s tier level will impact what information is on the state registry, how many years an offender will have to register and how often they would have to check in with law enforcement.

Below is the three tiers offenders will now be classified in:

Tier 3: Offenders who were convicted of offenses if there was sexual contact and the victim was younger than 13 years of age or if the offender was convicted of a sexually violent offense, regardless of the victim’s age. Check in every 90 days and will be put on sex offender registry for life.

Tier 2: Offenders convicted of a crime in which the victim was at least 13 years of age but less than 18 years of age. Offenders must check in every 180 days and would spend 25 years on the sex offender registry.

Tier 1: All other offenses. Check in with law enforcement annually and spend 15 years on the registry.

There are approximately 7,200 sex offenders across Nevada.

