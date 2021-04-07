Law enforcement reminds drivers to slow down in school zones as kids head back

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — As kids return to campus, safety remains top of mind.

Andrew Bennett with the Nevada Office of Traffic Safety says there have been no serious or deadly crashes involving kids since hybrid learning began earlier this year he wants it to stay that way.

Bennett says the best thing drivers can do is give themselves more time if their commute includes school zones.

"We have to do everything we can between education, engineering, and enforcement to make that environment possible," said Bennett.

"Going through school zones is a natural part of your commute, and we're asking that you allow extra time, especially now when we're adding extra students and this might be their first time going to school."

All drivers must follow special rules in school zones 30 minutes before or after school, or anytime there are kids around. That means slower speeds, no u-turns and no passing other cars.