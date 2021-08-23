Law enforcement opens community safety hub at Resorts World on Las Vegas Strip

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Las Vegas police are looking to get more community engagement on the Las Vegas Strip with the opening of a new community center kiosk.

Monday, the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department officially opened the building dedicated by Resorts World Las Vegas on the south side of Las Vegas Boulevard.

In moments at 10 am: a brand new safety hub will be dedicated! This will help visitors and guests get their police-related matters handled on the north side of the strip next to @ResortsWorldLV!@Sheriff_LVMPD will kick this off! pic.twitter.com/4zjiya9uJG — LVMPD (@LVMPD) August 23, 2021

The facility is designed for officers to interact with residents and tourists, according to authorities.

“The kiosk represents our commitment toward expanding our community engagement efforts into different segments of the population that we serve,” said Sheriff Joe Lombardo. “Resorts World Las Vegas has been a great partner in helping us do that.”

The 570-square-foot kiosk is located at 3000 S. Las Vegas Blvd., near Resorts World Avenue on the northeast corner of Resorts World Las Vegas’s 88-acre site.

The LVMPD Community Safety Hub will promote positive visitor experiences and create a community interface with local law enforcement, according to officials.

Resorts World Las Vegas President Scott Sibella joined Sheriff Lombardo, Clark County Commission Chair Marilyn Kirkpatrick, and Convention Center Area Command Capt. Dori Koren for Monday's dedication ceremony.

“As the newest property on the Las Vegas Strip, Resorts World Las Vegas is a committed community partner. This new Community Safety Hub is a great opportunity for visitors, locals and Metro to positively engage one another, and we are hopeful that this kiosk will fulfill the vision as an important community resource that enhances the visitor experience,” said Scott Sibella, president of Resorts World Las Vegas.

Police say the kiosk will be part of CCAC and allow for a larger police presence on that portion of the strip. The area command also plans to host community events there in the near future.

W.A. Richardson Builders and Marnell Architecture and numerous subcontractors donated their time and material to the project.