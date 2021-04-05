Law enforcement leads cyclist, emergency vehicle road safety event in Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — An event was held to help spread awareness for cyclist and emergency vehicle safety in the valley Monday morning.

The general manager of Quality Towing James Stahl is expected to attend with local law enforcement.

Stahl's employee Ryan Bilotte was killed on March 9 on the 215 Beltway when a driver who failed to change lanes struck and killed him.

City and law enforcement officials and the Southern Nevada Bicycle Collation were all scheduled to help lead Monday's event.

A media briefing was held at the Albertson's located near Simmons Street and Ann Road.

A livestream of the press conference can be viewed below: