Law enforcement leads cyclist, emergency vehicle road safety event in Las Vegas

This morning an event is being held to help spread awareness for cyclist and emergency vehicle safety. The general manager of Quality Towing's James Stahl will be there.
Posted at 7:15 AM, Apr 05, 2021
LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — An event was held to help spread awareness for cyclist and emergency vehicle safety in the valley Monday morning.

The general manager of Quality Towing James Stahl is expected to attend with local law enforcement.

Stahl's employee Ryan Bilotte was killed on March 9 on the 215 Beltway when a driver who failed to change lanes struck and killed him.

City and law enforcement officials and the Southern Nevada Bicycle Collation were all scheduled to help lead Monday's event.

A media briefing was held at the Albertson's located near Simmons Street and Ann Road.

