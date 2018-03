A new report by the National Low Income Housing Coalition shows Las Vegas just doesn't have enough rental housing for people who are living below the federal poverty level.

There are three reasons for this -- limited supply of subsidized housing, many low-wage jobs, and leftover effects from nation's housing crisis.

According to a local property broker, the housing rental market is very, very hot right now and prices are going up.

The study says affordable housing is when a family spends no more than 30 percent of its income on rent and utilities.

It's estimated that the Las Vegas area needs 64,000 additional affordable rental homes.