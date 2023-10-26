Las Vegas woman's big donation boosts Toys for Tots campaign

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Las Vegas resident Donna Capizzi has donated thousands of toys to children in the valley, and this year is no different. Capizzi's garage overflowed with toys on Thursday, ensuring that many Southern Nevadan children do not go without gifts this holiday season.

“I had cancer twice, and I’m a 10-year cancer survivor. I really enjoy giving back now; I feel happy to be alive, and it feels good to give back,” Capizzi said.

Since Capizzi moved to Las Vegas in 2019, she has generously donated thousands of toys to Toys for Tots and other organizations. Capizzi purchases the toys at discounted rates from Nellis Auctions, where anyone can participate in online auctions, with bidding starting at one dollar.

Toys for Tots drop-off boxes are already stationed at various local businesses across the valley if you wish to donate. After December 17, you can drop off your contributions at the Toys for Tots warehouse.

“We only accept new and unwrapped toys. We can’t give out anything that is opened, and when it comes to toy guns, they have to resemble toys and not real guns,” said Staff Sergeant Bill A. Quenga Jr.

For more information on purchasing toys at discounted rates, click here. Information about Toys for Tots can be found here.