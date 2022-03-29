Watch
PositivelyLV

Actions

Las Vegas woman with alopecia starts company to help others

Betty Drake has had Alopecia for over 20 years. After decades, she's breaking her silence about the condition to help others.
Betty Drake.png
Betty D's: The Alopecia Company.jpeg
8E1D9568-37F2-4B18-85E6-5A5EFE4D544A_1_105_c.jpeg
4216DEF3-BDD0-4912-AF9C-214706E488A6_1_105_c.jpeg
B5DDE625-4415-4923-AF93-52A6933E321E_1_105_c.jpeg
Posted at 8:43 AM, Mar 29, 2022
and last updated 2022-03-29 12:11:18-04

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — After Chris Rock made a joke about Jada Pinkett Smith’s hair at the Oscars Sunday night, the conversation around alopecia is making its way to the world stage.

Alopecia is an autoimmune disease that causes moderate to total hair loss. Millions of Americans have it, and it can’t be cured.

Betty Drake is a former licensed cosmetologist living in Las Vegas. She’s had alopecia for over 20 years and says it took her years to have the strength and courage to talk about her condition.

Now, Drake is helping others who are just starting their journey living with alopecia.

Drake runs Betty D’s: The Alopecia Company, which sells products personally tailored for alopecia education, awareness, and advocacy.

Betty D's: The Alopecia Company.jpeg

In the future, Betty wants to sell vitamins, scalp and skin care ointments, children’s books and more.

8E1D9568-37F2-4B18-85E6-5A5EFE4D544A_1_105_c.jpeg
Betty D's: The Alopecia Company

Drake runs the company with her daughter, Paige Herbert. They both say they’re happy to have a productive conversation about the condition after that viral Oscars moment.

"This is another platform, and it gives awareness for those that have no idea what alopecia-areata is, but I'm also saddened that jokes like that are so common,” Drake said.

"I was excited to see alopecia on the news and social media today because it's not something that is usual. Of course, interesting circumstance, but it gives us an opportunity to say jokes like this are easily made due to lack of knowledge and understanding,” Herbert added.

Drake wants to remind everyone to be kind and remember that it is a sensitive and difficult topic.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

HOW TO WATCH