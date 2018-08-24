Las Vegas woman warns neighbors after coyote sighting

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) - A Las Vegas woman is concerned for her neighbors' pets after spotting a coyote feet away from her community.

Jennifer Gomez was leaving her home inside Stallion Mountain Golf Club, located near Flamingo Road and Boulder Highway, when she saw a coyote running outside the entrance. She took a picture and shared on Facebook in hopes of warning her neighbors.

"If you see them out in the day it means they're hungry, they're looking for something," Gomez said.

Many of her neighbors have small pets that can be a prime target for coyotes.

The Nevada Department of Wildlife says to keep a close eye on your pets at all times, especially at night.