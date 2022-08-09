Las Vegas woman pleads guilty to mail fraud conspiracy, faces 20 years imprisonment

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — One Las Vegas mail carrier is facing hefty prison time after successfully obtaining $462,000 in fraudulent unemployment benefits according to the Department of Justice.

The mail carrier, 34-year-old Jasmine-Royshell Kanisha Black plead guilty to one count of conspiracy to commit mail fraud.

Black faces a maximum of 20 years in prison, a term of supervised release, and a fine at her hearing on November 2, 2022.

The United States Department of Justice reports that Black was employed as a U.S. Postal Service mail carrier and was aided by Vincent Okoye in taking unemployment insurance benefits from DETR and DES while using various people's private information without their consent.

According to the DOJ Black used her position to help Okoye find either vacant residences or rarely-checked mailboxes to which fraudulently obtained debit cards could be sent. She then intercepted and delivered those cards to Okoye in person.