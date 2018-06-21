Las Vegas woman frustrated by nearly week long phone service outage in her area

Las Vegas (KTNV) - While a lot of us have abandoned our landlines in favor of mobile devices; there are still reasons a lot of people depend on them, especially the elderly. That's why one Las Vegas woman is frustrated that phone service has been down in her area for days. Anne Cribari says while she is able to use her cell phone to make calls and use the internet; a lot of of her neighbors are older and not as tech savvy.

For almost a week every time Cribari picked up up her telephone she has heard nothing but dead air.

"I haven't had a dial tone for 5 days," said Cribari.

And she hasn't had much of an explanation for it either. Anne said she checked the CenturyLink website daily for updates seeing promised that her landline phone service would be restored soon.

" It will be up by 9 o'clock tonight. And then Monday it will be up by 9 o'clock tonight," she said. " And then Tuesday it will be up by 9 o'clock tonight."

But on Wednesday Anne said she still had no service. It's made it difficult for the realtor who works out of her home. She's been using her cell phone as a hot spot for internet, but said she can't send or receive any faxes.

"For better or for worse my industry still uses faxes quite a bit," she said. "So I have not been able to use my fax machine."

13 Action News reached out to CenturyLink on her behalf. They told us a fire in the area Sunday caused the outage and service should be restored by Friday.

"Next time this happens do some public service outreach and let people know what's going on!"

Cribari said this has also been a problem for security guards in her gated neighborhood. They have not been able to reach residents to let them know about visitors or package deliveries.