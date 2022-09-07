Watch Now
Las Vegas woman arrested after rolling car over, having expired license

Posted at 5:54 PM, Sep 06, 2022
and last updated 2022-09-07 09:22:53-04

NORTH LAS VEGAS (KTNV)  — One woman was arrested for DUI after rolling her car over on Monday near Rome and Losee.

According to the North Las Vegas Police Department, officers found a woman trapped inside a turned-over car after being dispatched to the area of Rome and Losee.

During the encounter, NLVPD officers recognized signs of impairment before the driver was transported to a hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.

Police say the driver didn’t maintain her lane while conducting a U-turn and that speed was a factor.

A dog was also in the car and was later located and taken into animal control without any injuries.

The driver was arrested for DUI, driving on a revoked driver’s license, and failing to maintain a lane.

