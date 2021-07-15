Watch
Las Vegas Weekly reveals Best of Vegas awards

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — It's time to reveal the best in Vegas. Las Vegas Weekly has announced its winners in more than 100 categories.

Some of the categories include best brunch spot, best sportsbook, best taco shop and more.

Las Vegas Weekly editor Brock Radke says being recognized as the best​ is something a lot of businesses are proud of.

“It really is a prestigious honor. To put a best of Vegas award on your resume is pretty awesome,” Radke said.

Some of the winners included Abuelo's Tacos for best taco shop, Crica for the best sportsbook and Marc Andre Fleury was voted as the best male athlete.

