Las Vegas wedding chapel and local foundation launch 'Barbie for a Wedding' Campaign

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A Las Vegas wedding chapel and a local foundation have launched a new campaign to bring joy to sick children in the valley.

“Literally, my whole life revolves around Barbie. I’m going to see the movie as soon as I return home,” Barbie fan Madeline Coleman said.

The highly anticipated Barbie movie was released on Friday and it has truly sparked the Barbie spirit in Las Vegas, even reaching a local wedding chapel.

“I think having a Barbie wedding would be a cool idea. I used to favor Ken back in the day,” wedding guest Marlon Sheard said.

The Chapel of Flowers and the local non-profit Positively Kids have joined forces for their "Barbie for a Wedding" campaign. The campaign allows couples to donate a brand-new Barbie or Ken doll for a free Barbie-themed wedding. The best part is that all the donations will go to kids facing medical challenges here in Las Vegas.

“We thought about these kids who are medically fragile and who might not be able to go out and see the movie but maybe have a love of Barbie and we just wanted to give back to them and make sure they felt included," said Cynthia Sharpe with Chapel of Flowers.

“I think that’s very awesome. Philanthropy is important and contributing to it in any matter is huge. It’s great there’s a benefit to both sides,” Sheard said.

Starting Monday, the Chapel of Flowers will accept Barbie and Ken doll donations until July 31st.

The first ten couples that donate will receive a free Barbie-themed wedding.