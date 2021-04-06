Las Vegas water official says state should ban 'unused turf'

LAS VEGAS (AP) — A water official in Las Vegas says there ought to be a law requiring the removal of thirsty grass landscaping that isn't used for recreation.

Southern Nevada Water Authority public service director Andy Belanger tweeted Monday that the definition of unused turf is grass that never gets stepped on except when it's mowed.

His Twitter post said the state Legislature should mandate getting rid of unused turf by the end of 2026.

The idea gained immediate backing from one environmental advocacy group. The Center for Biological Diversity pointed to ongoing drought in Southwest states that rely on the Colorado River.