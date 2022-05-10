Watch
Las Vegas volunteers making 3,500 care packages for military service members

Hilton Grand Vacations is partnering with the United Service Organization to put together 3,500 care packages for military service members.
Posted at 8:56 AM, May 10, 2022
and last updated 2022-05-10 13:08:55-04

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — In honor of National Military Appreciation Month, Hilton Grand Vacations is partnering with the United Service Organization to put together 3,500 care packages for military service members.

Hundreds of volunteers will gather inside the Elara, a Hilton Grand Vacations Club Tuesday to package snacks that remind service members of home. The packs include beef jerky, chocolate treats, sticks of gum, hand sanitizing wipes and more.

The USO then distributes packages to service members deployed across the world.

USO says it is on track to deliver more than 230,000 packages in 2022.

If you’re interested in volunteering or helping the cause, you can check out the USO website.

