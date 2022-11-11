Las Vegas Veteran pursues new career as CNA after almost 30 years of retirement

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — After retiring from the military almost 30 years ago, Southern Nevada Air Force Veteran, Joseph Ortiz is starting a new career.

"Everything I dreamed of doing as a kid, I accomplished," said Oritz.

He dedicated 22 years to serving his country and became a Certified Nursing Assistant in 1995. But shortly afterward, he chose to step away from his military career to care for sick family members. While Ortiz was no longer a certified nursing assistant, he spent the last three decades caring for others.

"In the air force, I was an aircraft mechanic and a flight engineer, so taking care of people was secondary," he said.

Now at the age of 67, Ortiz knew he needed to fast-track the re-launch of his second career. He heard about a 10-week training program called "SANDI" which helps individuals with postsecondary degrees.

"So this new adventure going in the CNA program, was like okay, let's try something new."

SANDI which stands for Supporting and Advancing Nevada's Dislocated Individuals was created by the Governor's Office of Workforce Innovation. GOWINNS Community Outreach Manager, Esmeralda Villeda says Ortiz is just the 8th retired military personnel in the last year to take advantage of the program.

"We're very excited veterans like Joe are able to obtain their CNA certification to further their career, it really is a true reflection of what this grant is meant to do," said Villeda.

Oritz says he plans on being a Nursing Assistant for the next ten years. His advice to others thinking of pursuing a second career is simple.

"If you have passion for what you're doing then it's not a job," Oritz said.