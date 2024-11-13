Las Vegas Valley Water District warns about door-knocking scammers posing to be employees

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Watch out for door-knockers who are asking to install water filtration systems — it may be a scam.

The Las Vegas Valley Water District (LVVWD) is issuing a warning to customers and residents about suspicious activities involving individuals going door-to-door— claiming to represent the LVVWD and asking to enter customer homes to install water filtration systems.

The individuals are knocking on doors near the intersection of Owens Avenue and D Street claiming they need to test the water inside the home. They then claim they can install a filtration system if the customer signs an agreement and provides them with a credit card.

These individuals are not LVVWD employees and all residents should be caution if someone claims to be with a water company and asks permission to enter the home.

LVVWD employees said they never request access to customer homes, nor will they request or collect payment in person.

To identify LVVWD employees, look for the following:



The LVVWD’s blue-and-yellow logo on all official vehicles.

Employees all wear an LVVWD-issued badge with a photo, company logo and employee number.

LVVWD employees generally wear bright green or orange shirts. Sometimes they wear blue work shirts with the logo and name patch.

If you are concerned about someone who has approached or called your home regarding your water service, call (702) 870-4194 during regular business hours on Monday through Friday from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. For after hours, call the LVVWD emergency number, (702) 258-3150.

