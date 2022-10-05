Las Vegas Valley Water District changes rates to crack down on water wasters

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The valley's biggest water users could soon be paying big money after two new water rate changes were approved by county commissioners.

The changes could impact single-family households.

The Las Vegas Valley Water District board of directors scored some big changes today when it comes to watering restrictions.

Southern Nevada water users need to conserve more, and changes were approved Tuesday by the Clark County commission to tighten usage.

By hitting users in the pocketbook, the county agrees it will incentivize valley residents towards more resourceful daily watering habits.

The water district sought two rate changes affecting single-family residential customers, "For every thousand gallons over that threshold you'd be charged $9."

It's being called an "excessive use charge," which will be added to the bill of the valleys highest water users. This targets the top ten percent of single-family households who exceed usage limits.

90 percent of single-family households in our valley will see little to no change to their bill.

A equalizing change is also coming to the water tier system. All single-family homes in the water districts jurisdiction will soon pay the same rate for the same amount of water.

"We're charging $1.40 per thousand gallons up to 5000 gallons and that's specifically calculated because we know that's about enough water for washing dishes, taking showers, doing your laundry and making sure everybody in our community has reasonably priced water for those essential - really human functions."

The service changes go into effect on January 1, 2023. These changes are expected to save the valley 11,000 acre-feet of water per year.

According to the district, the summer water usage threshold is 28,000 gallons per month per household.

During the winter, the threshold is 14,000 gallons.