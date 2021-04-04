Watch
Local News

Actions

Las Vegas valley sees hotter than average Easter weekend

items.[0].image.alt
13 Action News
MAX_2015_EASTER.png
RECORDS TEMPS.png
meadow-3743023_1280.jpg
Posted at 6:43 PM, Apr 03, 2021
and last updated 2021-04-03 21:53:15-04

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — We’re having a steamy Easter weekend!

Highs will remain over 15 degrees above average. Near-record temperatures on tap for Saturday and there is the potential to do it again. We’ll hit the 90s on Sunday and Monday.

KNIGHTLY FORECAST | What to expect during Vegas Golden Knights games

Winds will remain on the lighter side and abundant sunshine will reign over the region.

A low-pressure system will sweep through late Monday cooling us down to highs in the 80s on Tuesday.

CURRENT CONDITIONS | 13 First Alert Weather

Winds will also pick up on Monday with breezy conditions expected for the area.

Average highs and lows are in the mid-70s and low 50s.

We’ll stay above average and sunny with highs in the 80s for the week!

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Brand Spotlight

FRONTLINE HEROES

1:08 PM, Mar 26, 2021