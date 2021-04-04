Las Vegas valley sees hotter than average Easter weekend

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — We’re having a steamy Easter weekend!

Highs will remain over 15 degrees above average. Near-record temperatures on tap for Saturday and there is the potential to do it again. We’ll hit the 90s on Sunday and Monday.

Winds will remain on the lighter side and abundant sunshine will reign over the region.

A low-pressure system will sweep through late Monday cooling us down to highs in the 80s on Tuesday.

Winds will also pick up on Monday with breezy conditions expected for the area.

Average highs and lows are in the mid-70s and low 50s.

We’ll stay above average and sunny with highs in the 80s for the week!