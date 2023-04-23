Las Vegas valley holds multiple Earth Day events

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — In honor of Earth Day, the valley had multiple events going on around town.

The High Roller glowed green, and this recognition is just one way Earth Day is being celebrated across our valley.

From farming on the west side to gardening at J.W. Marriott, shredding old paperwork at the Better Business Bureau, and recycling at Thomas and Mack many devoted community members showed their green appreciation for mother nature by participating in community events.

"We want to better the environment," said UNLV student, Alayna Williams.

At Springs Preserve, the butterfly exhibit is now open for all to enjoy the delicate beauty of small earth creatures.

In the West, the Las Vegas non-profit organization, the Obodo Collective, celebrated Earth Day by opening an urban farm where the community can shop for healthy food options.

“There are Earth Day events happening all across this town and here in the Historic Westside, we really want to change the narrative in the area," said executive director of Obodo Collective, Tameka Henry.

If you want to participate in helping benefit the Earth, you can do it daily! Check outearthday.org.