Las Vegas trio vying for "Fittest Woman on Earth" title in NOBULL CrossFit Games

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Three Las Vegas residents will compete for the title of Fittest Woman on Earth this month. The trio qualified for the 2021 NOBULL CrossFit Games in Madison, Wisconsin.

Out of tens of thousands of athletes that have entered for a chance to compete, Bethany Shadburne, Kari Pearce, and Danielle Brandon are among just 40 women to make it to this level of competition.

The trio took home 1st, 2nd and 3rd place at the CrossFit West Coast Classic. Now comes the highest level of competition the sport has to offer. This year’s competition will have the largest prize in CrossFit Games history with more than $2.5 million on the line.

Bethany Shadburne came in 1st at the CrossFit West Coast Classic. This is her fifth time competing in the Crossfit Games. Shadburne has a background in gymnastics, bodybuilding, triathlons and running. She moved to Las Vegas in 2020 to train alongside athlete Kari Pearce.

Kari Pearce won 2nd at the CrossFit West Coast Classic. This will be her seventh time returning to the games. Pearce is a former All-American Gymnast from the University of Michigan with a degree in Movement Science.

Danielle Brandon came in 3rd place at the CrossFit West Coast Classic. She’s making her third appearance in the games. She’s a former pole vaulter that’s been climbing the CrossFit ranks since she was 18 years old.

The CrossFit Games will feature more than 600 of the world’s fittest people across 27 divisions.

The games kick off July 27 and run through August 1.