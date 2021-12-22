Las Vegas transportation officials share holiday bus schedules

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Over the next two weeks, the Regional Transportation Commission of Southern Nevada is encouraging travelers to plan ahead in anticipation of holiday transit schedules, detours and heavy traffic delays during the Christmas and New Year’s holidays.

The RTC transit system will operate on a Saturday schedule on both Christmas Eve and New Year’s Eve, Friday, Dec. 24 and Dec. 31; while the system will run on a Sunday schedule on Christmas Day and New Year’s Day, Saturday, Dec. 25 and Jan. 1, 2022.

The RTC says it continues its tradition to offer free rides on all transit routes from 6 p.m. on New Year’s Eve until 9 a.m. on New Year’s Day. To help ensure safe roadways, transit riders can board any vehicle on the RTC’s 39 bus routes without purchasing a pass or presenting fare.

The free rides include transit service on major streets throughout the valley, with direct access to and from the Las Vegas Strip. Transit service to both the Las Vegas Strip and downtown Las Vegas is also offered from the South Strip Transit Terminal (6675 S. Gilespie St.) via the Deuce and the Maryland Parkway Route 109.

In addition to free transit service, the RTC is making transit even more accessible by running additional extended service hours on nine routes and completing 24-hour service on 14 routes.

As is the case every year, commuters can expect heavy traffic delays and are advised to plan for extensive transit detours on New Year’s Eve due to celebrations on the Las Vegas Strip. For those utilizing transit to travel to holiday festivities, the RTC encourages riders to plan their trips ahead of time using the free app to access real-time information about bus locations and delays.

The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department also reminds everyone celebrating New Year’s Eve that strollers, backpacks, glass bottles, and bags larger than a standard grocery bag are not allowed on the Las Vegas Strip.

As a reminder, masks are still required on all RTC buses and in all RTC facilities.

The Nevada Department of Transportation will close the following freeway ramps and streets beginning 5:30 p.m. Friday, Dec. 31, until the Strip reopens to vehicular traffic.

· I-15 north ramp to Tropicana Ave., south of Russell Road

· I-15 north collector-distributor road to Tropicana Ave. and Frank Sinatra Drive

· I-15 south ramp to westbound and eastbound Tropicana Ave.

· I-15 north ramp to eastbound and westbound Flamingo Road

· I-15 south ramp to eastbound and westbound Flamingo Road

· Tropicana Ave. east at Dean Martin Drive

· Flamingo Road east at Valley View Blvd.

· Hotel Rio Drive west at Dean Martin Drive

For those who may be driving in and out of Southern Nevada for the holiday, the RTC encourages drivers to prepare for longer commutes, particularly during peak travel times on I-15 southbound at the Nevada – California state line following the Christmas and New Year’s holidays.

· 9 a.m. to 6 p.m., Sunday, Dec. 26

· 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday, Dec. 27

· 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., Sunday, Jan. 2

· 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday, Jan. 3.

