Las Vegas Toys R Us stores begin liquidation sale, but customers aren't impressed by savings

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) - Toys R Us stores across the Las Vegas valley began its liquidation sales Friday, but many customers weren't impressed by the savings.

13 Action News visited the Toys R Us near Decatur and Meadows.

"I expected more [savings] since they are closing right now," said one mother.

The store had advertisements for savings as high as 30 percent off, but many customers said they never found those items.

"Nothing in there was 30 percent off, everything was 10 percent," said customer Charles Pucksteller.

So is this liquidation sale worth all the hype?

13 Action News price compared several items at Toys R Us.

Right now, last year's hottest toy Hatchimals will cost you about $60 at Toys R Us. The toy is 10 percent off with the liquidation sale discount, so you will pay around $54.00. Walmart, Target and Amazon all have the toy on sale for about $54.00 without a price cut.

If you are looking for a car seat, you may be interested in the Safety 1st 3-in-1. It would normally cost you $140 at Toys R Us, but you can buy it for 10 percent off, $126. Right now at Target and Amazon, you can save $7 because the car seat only cost about $119.

Three items you won't save any money on at Toys R Us right now are diapers, food and baby wipes.