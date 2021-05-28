Watch
Local News

Actions

Las Vegas top destination for summer visitors, steals and deals exist if you know where to look

Vintage Vegas and Value deals abound
items.[0].image.alt
n/a
Las Vegas strip view
These are photos of the Las Vegas strip at Flamingo and Las Vegas Boulevard as seen in Jan. 2021
las-vegas-strip-daylight
LAS VEGAS STRIP WITH CARS
Las Vegas Strip scenic shot
Posted at 3:14 PM, May 28, 2021
and last updated 2021-05-28 18:14:04-04

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The unofficial start of summer is upon us and thousands of visitors are expected to pack onto the Strip this Memorial Day Weekend and cost-conscious consumers can enjoy vintage Las Vegas style pricing if they know where to look.

It was what Las Vegas was built on: giving the average-Joe a memorable experience at a great perceived value.

Decades ago, the marriage bureau helped publish Las Vegas wedding announcements in hometown newspapers from coast to coast.

A huge marketing tool to drive more visitors to tie the knot in sin city.

Clark County is the wedding capitol of the world, although the trend has slowed over the past several years.

In an average year, 40 million visitors come to Las Vegas to indulge and people can still find vintage Vegas deals if they know where to look.

According to Lasvegasadvisor.com, there are several top-10 deals that make their list.

  1. Ellis Island Casino: $7.99 complete steak dinner 24/7
  2. South Point: $9.95 Breakfast Buffet with players club card
  3. Stage Door Casino and Lounge: $1 bottled beer or hot dog and bottled beer for $3
  4. Arizona Charlies Decatur: $5.99 Steak and Eggs with players club card
  5. South Point: $1.25 hot dogs at the cart in the sports book
  6. Ellis Island Casino: $16.99/$26.99 prime rib deal
  7. Skyline: $1.50 shrimp cocktail
  8. OYO Casino: $1 blackjack game
  9. Jakes Bar: $2 menu
  10. Four Queens: $49 and up room rates

There are other websites and video blogs that are dedicated to seeking out the best Las Vegas deals, like Pennys4Vegas.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

HOW TO WATCH