Las Vegas top destination for summer visitors, steals and deals exist if you know where to look

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The unofficial start of summer is upon us and thousands of visitors are expected to pack onto the Strip this Memorial Day Weekend and cost-conscious consumers can enjoy vintage Las Vegas style pricing if they know where to look.

It was what Las Vegas was built on: giving the average-Joe a memorable experience at a great perceived value.

Decades ago, the marriage bureau helped publish Las Vegas wedding announcements in hometown newspapers from coast to coast.

A huge marketing tool to drive more visitors to tie the knot in sin city.

Clark County is the wedding capitol of the world, although the trend has slowed over the past several years.

In an average year, 40 million visitors come to Las Vegas to indulge and people can still find vintage Vegas deals if they know where to look.

According to Lasvegasadvisor.com, there are several top-10 deals that make their list.

Ellis Island Casino: $7.99 complete steak dinner 24/7 South Point: $9.95 Breakfast Buffet with players club card Stage Door Casino and Lounge: $1 bottled beer or hot dog and bottled beer for $3 Arizona Charlies Decatur: $5.99 Steak and Eggs with players club card South Point: $1.25 hot dogs at the cart in the sports book Ellis Island Casino: $16.99/$26.99 prime rib deal Skyline: $1.50 shrimp cocktail OYO Casino: $1 blackjack game Jakes Bar: $2 menu Four Queens: $49 and up room rates

There are other websites and video blogs that are dedicated to seeking out the best Las Vegas deals, like Pennys4Vegas.