Las Vegas TikTok group uses platform to gain revenue, fans

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — With over 900,000 TikTok followers and counting, local TikTok group Rager Club, has found a way to bring in revenue and gain fans from around the world.

The group of nine young men have been making the videos for a year now, and have racked up over 35 million likes while averaging half a million views.

“First this started as something fun," said Keith Jackson, member of Rager Club, "then it ended up forming into something that we could develop into having our own careers.”

Irene Bustamante Adams, Deputy Director of Workforce Connections, says since the pandemic, more young adults are looking into have remote jobs and/or starting their own businesses.

“ I would encourage the young adults to look at entrepreneurship as a viable career option," Adams said. "I would explore that and see how to develop your brand, how do [you] make money off this new strategy that young adults are using.”

Adams says they have resources to help youth who are looking to build their own brand or businesses, and encourage more to do so, if possible.

For Rager Club, they say they're working on projects such as short films, create more clothing merchandise, and much more.

