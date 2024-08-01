Watch Now
Las Vegas teen Claire Weinstein wins silver at Paris Olympics

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Las Vegas teenager Claire Weinstein is now an Olympic silver medalist. The 17-year-old helped Team USA win silver in the women's 4x200 freestyle relay.

Weinstein's performance helped American swimming legend Katie Ledecky break the record of most medals won by an American woman in Olympic history (she has 13).

Swimmers Paige Madden and Erin Gemmell joined Weinstein and Ledecky on the silver medal podium.

Weinstein is a member of the Sandpipers of Nevada swim team which trains at the Clark County Parks and Recreation's Desert Breeze Aquatic Facility.

Clark County shared a post on social media honoring Weinstein's silver medal.

